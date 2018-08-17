Clear the Shelters pet adoption Saturday

MANATEE COUNTY – This weekend dozens of shelters will be participating in the Clear the Shelters pet adoption event

Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes, and the Clear the Shelters, nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, aims to find those loving homes for animals in need.

According to WFLA, more than 150,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

Here are some of the local shelters that are offering no–cost or reduced–fee adoptions for this event: Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County, Manatee County Animal Services, St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice, Humane Society of Manatee County, Royal Pet Rescue of Sarasota and Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue.