Virtual reality school bus brings new technology to USFSM campus

SARASOTA- zSpace wants to transform education. Students and staff at The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee got the chance to dive into the world of augmented and virtual reality.

“It gives you, the student the opportunity to see how things work in a 3 dimensional setting versus a textbook or a 2 dimensional plane,” said Brian Mudd, the director of technology services at USF.

According to zSpace, hundreds of thousands of students already have access to this technology in their classrooms and labs for STEM learning.

“They’re actually able to go inside and be there and we know that student learn when they have been there and done that,” said Kristine George, the regional sales director at zSpace.

Students and staff visiting the Virtual Reality School Bus used all-in-one computers and got the chance to see the world’s first AR and VR laptops, unveiled in June…

“They are actively learning, they are dissecting objects, they are taking them apart putting them back together, but they can also see things they would otherwise never be able to see,” said Nancye Blair Black, a zSpace instructional coach.

The faculty at USF is hoping they can see more of this technology in their classroom.

“We are really excited about bring this technology to USFSM, we really want to let everyone know we are doing everything we can to promote STEM,” said Mudd.

According to zSPace, augmented and virtual reality technology gives students the opportunity to learn without the fear of breaking materials, spilling chemicals and even making a wrong incision.

“There are so many things that especially our youngest children may never be able to see or places they’d never be able to travel and things they just don’t have access to at every single school,” said Black.

Although zSpace already has their technology in over 800 school districts in North America, they say they would love to see each student have access to augmented reality and virtual reality.