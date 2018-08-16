Someone on the Suncoast You Should Know: Barbara Chertok

SARASOTA – Imagine walking down the street and, all of a sudden, you completely lose your hearing.

About 60 years ago, that was Sarasota Resident Barbara Chertok’s reality.

“It was all very suddenly,” Chertok said.

Chertok, now 82, was just 21 and walking back to work from lunch, when out of nowhere, her balance went out.

“I was helped back to the office, lied down, and they had to help me home,” Chertok said. “Then my left ear was completely gone.”

Then the right started to go, and before she knew it, her hearing was completely gone.

She ended up in the hospital for three weeks, not knowing that would only be the beginning.

“They never did figure out what the cause was,” Chertok said. “When I went in I couldn’t hear, and when I left the hospital I couldn’t hear.”

The doctor told her her hearing would come back sometime in the next two months, but it never did.

Chertok wasn’t going to let that stop her from living her life.

“I was an instant lip reader, possibly because I had studied operatic voice in my teens and was used to watching people’s mouths,” Chertok said.

She did have to leave her advertising job because she couldn’t hear on the phone, but that led to her meeting Benson T. Chertok, her husband-to-be.

“It was a blind date, or maybe it was really a deaf date,” Chertok said, laughing. “He couldn’t even call me on the phone to make a date, so what did he do? He called my mother.”

They had two children and a happy marriage, until Benson died of cancer at age 46 in 1981.

It wasn’t until Barbara was 56 that she finally got her diagnosis from a doctor at Johns Hopkins, when she was looking into a cochlear implant.

“He knew immediately what it was and gave me a published paper to read that fit me to a tee,” Chertok said. “It was actually an autoimmune disease called Cogan’s syndrome.”

She ended up getting that implant in 1997, and will never forget that first time she heard since 1957.

“The audiologist starts talking, and you realize you’re hearing something, and there’s not a dry eye in the room,” Chertok said.

Since that fateful day in 1957, Barbara would go on to use her hearing loss to help others.

She taught lip reading and wrote articles in Hearing Loss Magazine, now hearing known as Hearing Life.

She got a second cochlear implant in 2008, and with help from that technology and others, is living her own ‘hearing life.’

“They’re miracle devices, absolute miracle devices,” Chertok said.

Cogan’s syndrome is still present today but if diagnosed quickly, can be mostly treated with Prednisone, a steroid.

Chertok also started cochlear implant support groups here and in Boca Raton, and that one still exists.