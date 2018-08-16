Sarasota-Bred painter expands Downtown art with murals

SARASOTA- Two additions to Downtown Sarasota’s ever-growing public art are in the works.

Two murals across a developing apartment off of Fruitville Road and 2nd St. The man holding the brush is Erik Jones, A Sarasota native and graduate of Ringling College of Art & Design.

Jones is working solo; starting over the weekend with a rendition of The Statue of David in a style he describes as ‘abstract neo-cubism’.

Jones said, “Breaking down the shapes inside of the David and creating abstract shapes inside of them and pulling the colors from around Sarasota so it’s going to be a lot of oranges, a lot of blues, a lot of greens. Sarasota means a lot to me because I grew up here, so it’s fun to contribute to the community like this.”

Jones, who moved away, will return to the Suncoast in November to complete the project, a second mural named ‘Victory’