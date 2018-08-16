Sarasota-Bred painter expands Downtown art with murals

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
2

SARASOTA- Two additions to Downtown Sarasota’s ever-growing public art are in the works.

Two murals across a developing apartment off of Fruitville Road and 2nd St. The man holding the brush is Erik Jones, A Sarasota native and graduate of Ringling College of Art & Design.

Jones is working solo; starting over the weekend with a rendition of The Statue of David in a style he describes as ‘abstract neo-cubism’.

Jones said, “Breaking down the shapes inside of the David and creating abstract shapes inside of them and pulling the colors from around Sarasota so it’s going to be a lot of oranges, a lot of blues, a lot of greens. Sarasota means a lot to me because I grew up here, so it’s fun to contribute to the community like this.”

Jones, who moved away, will return to the Suncoast in November to complete the project, a second mural named ‘Victory’

Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
http://www.snntv.com/jennifer-kveglis/
Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts. In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television. Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling. Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants. She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments. She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community. She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

