Red tide to blame for low manatee count

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
0

SARASOTA – The region’s red tide outbreak is not only killing some manatees but also making it harder to find others.

During a three–hour survey flight to count manatees in Sarasota County, Mote Marine Laboratory officials spotted only 37 on Wednesday — a fraction of the 70 to 100 animals usually seen during peak summer months,

But Mote cautioned that the number isn’t necessarily indicative of a manatee die–off.

Saying its more than likely it’s a combination of reduced water clarity and animals leaving the area.

Statewide, since Jan. 1, 29 dead manatees have tested positive for red tide

The FWC Suspects 68 other manatees also died from red tide but those deaths are still being investigated.

Previous articleDeSantis campaign visits Englewood to talk with business owners
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here