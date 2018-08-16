Red tide to blame for low manatee count

SARASOTA – The region’s red tide outbreak is not only killing some manatees but also making it harder to find others.

During a three–hour survey flight to count manatees in Sarasota County, Mote Marine Laboratory officials spotted only 37 on Wednesday — a fraction of the 70 to 100 animals usually seen during peak summer months,

But Mote cautioned that the number isn’t necessarily indicative of a manatee die–off.

Saying its more than likely it’s a combination of reduced water clarity and animals leaving the area.

Statewide, since Jan. 1, 29 dead manatees have tested positive for red tide

The FWC Suspects 68 other manatees also died from red tide but those deaths are still being investigated.