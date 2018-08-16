Red Tide negative image restoration meeting

A meeting to combat the negative image of Red Tide.

“The visuals that folks are seeing online and on social media, isn’t reality. It’s not what we are experiencing here. The birds are flying, there’s fish jumping around, people are out on jet skis, we have folks running and walking on the beach like they normally do,” said Chiles Restraurant Group Chief Operating Officer Robert Baugh.

Local Businesses, County Officials and Restaurateurs met at ‘The Beach House’ on Bradenton Beach to discuss the impacts of the Red Tide on the local economy and coastal businesses.

“While Red Tide is present on our shores, it’s not present at our restaurants. The seafood is safe to eat. With air conditioning and the climate inside, it’s wonderful. We’re standing here outside and experiencing no symptoms today,” said Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker.

Discussing long term and short term problems, the group is now working together to present a variety of solutions.

“Manatee County Government’s response is to not just shrug our shoulders. We’ve been out here cleaning our beaches with beach rigs, sometimes four times a day. So we’re kind of proud in a way of the efforts that we’re been making along these shores to keep the beach dead fish population under control,” said Hunsicker.

All to spread the message; businesses aren’t closed!

“Look outside here, look at the view, we can breathe, we can eat. We’re open for business and we are you know, we’re happy to be here,” said Baugh.

“We had what, 15 restaurant owners here tonight, we had commercial fishermen, we had realtors, we had commissioners, we had everybody here tonight! We had the locals here tonight, and we’re just showing, hey we’re all eating out, we’re all going to the beach, everybody needs to,” said Anna Maria Oyster Bar Owner John Horn.

Other restaurants are coming together over the next week to put on a ‘long table event’ to raise awareness for the public.

“Yes Red Tide is real, but is it real tonight? I don’t think so. So we just have to, not ignore the problem, but try to address it the best way we can,” said Hunsicker.

Reporting in Bradenton Beach, I’m Dani Root, SNN The Suncoast News Network.