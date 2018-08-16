Political Corner: Primary races getting personal

SARASOTA – In this edition of Political Corner, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner and Political Writer Jacob Ogles break down a pair of primary races in Florida that are getting personal.

In the Congressional District 17 race, front-runners, state senator Greg Steube and state representative Julio Gonzalez, have been trading barbs.

Ogles talks about the dynamics at play as the duo tries to win the nominee for a chance to move from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C.

In the Democratic primary for governor, Ogles talks about a new attack ad businessman Jeff Greene has released against former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

Ogles is a contributor at Florida Politics and the senior contributing editor at SRQ magazine.

The primary election is Aug. 28, and SNN will have expanded coverage as the results take shape in the key races.