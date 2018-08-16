North Port power lines down

Power lines in a North Port residential neighborhood came crashing down around 6 o’clock this evening.

A call came in from 7995 Jeffery Avenue, where three emergency units responded to the scene and successfully turned off the power.

Home owner Jay Godfrey says the weather is to blame.

“The winds were strong, very strong, and it took down the palm tree, which ripped down all the power lines,” said Godfrey.

Godfrey says the lines also caused the water main to break, which he was able to turn off on his own.

The down electrical wires should be cleared up by tonight with full power returned to residents.