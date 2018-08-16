Manatee Football Preview

MANATEE – A storied program with 29 district championships and six State titles. The Manatee Hurricanes, under head coach Yusef Shakir knows the youth on his team entering Fridays season opener.

“We still young compared to everybody else. We had so many freshman and sophomores play for us last year, so we are still very young.”

Having the opportunity to play a lot of snaps at a young age against big time competition can make a huge difference for Coach Shakir’s players.

“We have a lot of people coming back, we are very young team. We played five freshmen last year so we are very young. We have Keyon Fordham, Irone Jackson both of them play multiple positions all over. We have Napoleon Harris, he ran a 10.8 100 meter last year as a sophomore. So we are going to have a lot of speed. And we have added some guys that can come into the program and really help. Take the top off the defense and help the secondary also.”

Combine this with a long summer in the weight room.

“We definitely improved our strength in the weight room. We’ve gotten stronger gotten bigger up front on both sides of the ball. That was a big issue for us last year”

Manatees schedule is full tilt right out of the gate, which will paint the picture of what team coach Shakir will have under his belt.

“We play a tough schedule, you know Manatee has always been knowing for playing a tough schedule, playing the best of the best. Everybody knows iron sharpens iron. So we start off with North Miami this Friday night, who was a playoff team last year. Then we play Lake land right after that. We are starting off with two playoff teams, that were highly successful, and we want to make sure we are at that level and above.”