Manatee County leaders look for red tide fix

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
1

MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County officials, business owners and tourism advocates are hoping they can fix the red tide problem by banding together.

Wednesday evening they gathered together at the Beach House to share ideas and talk about the best ways to weather the red tide bloom from a business perspective.

Many feel people see pictures of dead fish washed up on the beach, even if the image isn’t accurate, and then don’t want to bother coming.

Several business owners said those images hurt their bottom line more than anything.

 

Previous articleEllen clothing line headed to Walmart
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here