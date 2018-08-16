Manatee County leaders look for red tide fix

MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County officials, business owners and tourism advocates are hoping they can fix the red tide problem by banding together.

Wednesday evening they gathered together at the Beach House to share ideas and talk about the best ways to weather the red tide bloom from a business perspective.

Many feel people see pictures of dead fish washed up on the beach, even if the image isn’t accurate, and then don’t want to bother coming.

Several business owners said those images hurt their bottom line more than anything.