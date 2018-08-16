Lakewood Ranch Football Preview

MANATEE – Energy and enthusiasm…it’s what first year coach of the Lakewood Ranch Mustangs is trying to instill throughout his locker room.

“We are trying to create some sort of energy coming onto the field; we are trying to create some sort of energy at the begging of practice. It’s not a new mindset, it’s not a new way of doing things it’s just our way of doing things.”

And music to ears of players parents, this mindset is not solely focused on the football field.

“As far as team goals go I want the kids on time to class, I wasn’t the locker room clean. I don’t want any conduct issues. I want to do the little things right and then build off of that, and I think that stuff will start to creep in and it grows quickly. And so we are just trying to create a culture of paying attention to detail around here,”

Junior Tailback Jake Turner felt this the moment summer practices began this offseason

“The difference between coach K and coach Culton is tremendous. There is a totally different atmosphere and energy.

A team that played well at home last year, but struggled on the road wants to simply things and use this new found energy to their advantage.

For senior Defensive Tackle, Paris Pratt the in game mindset remains the same.

“I just want to make a play. I always want to make a play every game, I want to be a play-maker. I’m out to make a tackle, force a fumble, score a touchdown on defense. Anything that will help the team out.

In a 7A district loaded with talent with the likes of Venice, Braden River and Sarasota High School, the Mustangs feel ready for what lies ahead.

“We aren’t really scared to play these big teams anymore now that we are physically ready, and mentally ready.”