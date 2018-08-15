Venice City Council to host special meeting on red tide

SARASOTA – The Venice City Council will host a special meeting on red tide.

It’s to decide whether to authorize Mayor John Holic to sign a letter to state and federal officials asking for more research money to be directed toward finding a way to curb the impact of red tide.

Council members, have been fielding email questions from residents who want to see the local government act.

Scientists from Mote Marine Laboratory are tentatively scheduled to make a presentation as well.

The Venice City Council will convene at 9 a.m. Monday

The council has been on extended break, and Monday was the earliest the city could meet to discuss the issue.