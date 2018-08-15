SMH unveils tribute to first practicing African American Surgeon

NEWTOWN- Sarasota Memorial Hospital unveiled a tribute to its first ever African-American physician to gain practicing privileges.

Dr. John W. Chenault began practicing in 1960, when healthcare was limited or non–existent for African Americans.

He passed away in 1965 and Wednesday he was remembered as relatives, members of the Newtown community, and physicians from SMH came together for a ceremony.

Dr. Washington Hill, a Physician for more than 30 years at Sarasota Memorial Hospital said, “It’s important to remember those who came before us and certainly Dr. Chenault, who was an orthopedic surgeon. It was important that we remember him, his life, and his contributions to Newtown.”

The portrait was an original illustration and gift by Yekaterina (Katy) Kaydash, a student from Ringling College of Art & Design.