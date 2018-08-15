Manatee County copper theft bust

MANATEE COUNTY – Two men were apprehended by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office after stealing copper wire and a vehicle on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26 year old Jesse Barker, and a 17–year–old drove their vehicle on Mosaic property and began stealing a large amount of copper power wire.

At some point during the theft, their vehicle got stuck in the sand and they walked over to GnD Farms and stole a truck.

They then drove the stolen vehicle back to Mosaic and attempted to pull their vehicle from the sand.

Mosaic employees saw what was happening and called the sheriff’s office.

K–9 units tracked the suspects along SR–62, issuing verbal warnings.

After a short chase, one of the K–9s on scene bit the 17–year–old and deputies made the arrest.

The Aviation Unit located Barker hiding the woods.

He was also taken into custody.