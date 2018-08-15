Manatee County copper theft bust

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
1

MANATEE COUNTY – Two men were apprehended by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office after stealing copper wire and a vehicle on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26  year old Jesse Barker,  and a 17–year–old drove their vehicle on Mosaic property and began stealing a large amount of copper power wire.

At some point during the theft, their vehicle got stuck in the sand and they walked over to GnD Farms and stole a truck.

They then  drove the stolen vehicle back to Mosaic and attempted to pull their vehicle from the sand.

Mosaic employees saw what was happening and called the sheriff’s office.

K–9 units tracked the suspects along SR–62, issuing verbal warnings.

After a short chase, one of the K–9s on scene bit the 17–year–old and deputies made the arrest.

The Aviation Unit located Barker hiding the woods.

He was also taken into custody.

Previous articleSarasota Football 360 degree cameras
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here