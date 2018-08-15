Political Corner: Herald-Tribune participates in national call to protect press freedoms

SARASOTA – The Herald-Tribune editorial page will be participating in a nationwide newspaper push to stand up for press freedoms protected by the U.S. Constitution.

The initiative is being led by the Boston Globe. The Herald-Tribune is among more than 200 newspapers that will each write an independent editorial supporting a free press.

The move comes in the wake of President Trump calling the news media the “enemy of the people” and other attacks against the press.

“These are the things that dictators say,” said Herald-Tribune Opinion Editor Tom Tryon.

The editorials will be published on Thursday.

SNN’s Grant Boxleitner discussed the initiative with Tryon.