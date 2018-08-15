Foul odor at Manatee School Board meeting causes evacuation

MANATEE COUNTY – A mysterious odor put an end to a heated discussion at the Manatee County School Board meeting last night.

The board was deep into a discussion over whether to consider renaming the county’s new north county high school when the foul smell caused the building to be evacuated

That pushed any future action on the yet to be built facility another week down the road.

According to the Herald-Tribune spokesman Mike Barber said the odor came from computer equipment and could have been dangerous if IT workers had not discovered it during the board’s Tuesday evening meeting.

The building is also expected to be closed today as fumigation will be occurring.

The question before the board at the time was whether to reconsider its decision to name the school North River High School, a name that Parrish residents say ignores the heritage and identity of the school’s hometown.

The board will take up the issue again on Monday.