Drop in tourism dollars during red tide crisis

SARASOTA- The extended red tide bloom is keeping tourists away from the beaches and the Suncoast. Tourism and Business leaders met at Mote Marine Lab today to discuss recovery.

Visit Sarasota conducts weekly business surveys, and numbers for the first week of August are rough.

“We’re up to about a 6% business loss compared to the same week last year, translating to about $525,000.”

Chair of the Sarasota- Bradenton Hotel Committee Rob Ferguson says mild red tide in the past didn’t lead to cancelled trips.

“People don’t cancel their vacations or move out of the area,” Ferguson said. “They typically move inland.”

But this year, They’re feeling effects all the way through Lakewood Ranch, and the coming weeks don’t look much better.

“Forecasts for the next month are way down for September,” Ferguson said. ‘And we’re concerned about our Fall definitely.”

Visit Florida President Ken Lawson says they’re working to combat misinformation.

“If we don’t do the right things now to educate our tourists now about the real conditions on the ground,” Lawson said. “And also other opportunities in the area, there could be a very hard long-term effect.”

They’re using tools like Mote’s Beaches Reporting System..

“That reports on a number of beaches and tells you whether there are red tide conditions out there on a given day,” Mote Marine Lab Spokesperson Hayley Rutger said. “So you can choose the right beach for the right day.”

Highlighting recreation options away from the beaches.

“Whether it’s a state park,” Haley said. “Downtown Venice, Downtown Sarasota, the theatres, the festivals.”

And preparing tourism campaigns for when the crisis is over.

“As soon as this begins to clear up,” Haley said. ‘Do what we’ve done after other events hurricanes, or the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, let people know the Sarasota County they love is here, that it is the same.”

Visit Florida will have $500 thousand dollars in grants available to help with that marketing.