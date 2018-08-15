DeSantis campaign visits Englewood to talk with business owners

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis made a stop in Englewood Wednesday on his bid to become the next governor of Florida.

It was a round of table talk as Congressman DeSantis met with local business owners at the Sandbar Tiki and Grille.

His wife accompanied him as he heard statements made by fish anglers and charter boatmen about the ongoing issue of red tide.

DeSantis with his supporters did a walk-through of the red tide infested beach nearby.

He is endorsed by President Donald Trump as he takes on GOP candidate commissioner of agriculture Adam Putnam for the republican nomination.

DeSantis says Putnam’s nickname is ‘Amnesty Adam’ because his stance on immigration is weak and lines up with Democrats.

“In all of Florida the only Republican to join with Pelosi and Maxine Waters to vote against allowing troops to help secure the southern border. That is an indefensible vote and obviously he has supported amnesties in the past. And he even opposes things like E-Verify.”

DeSantis says he is being underestimated in the race against Putnam and people are changing their view on him as the primary election approaches August 28.