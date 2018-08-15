City of Sarasota declares state of emergency

SARASOTA- Rick Scott declared a state of emergency on Monday. Red tide has darkened the normally clear water and scared away beach goers.

“It’s a beautiful beach and nobody is here” said Cherie Chik.

But the the governor declared what residents already knew.

“It’s about time,” said Chik. “This has been going on forever, I feel like nobody is doing anything.”

But the City of Sarasota is doing something, the city declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to get financial assistance from the state and federal government.

“This was not budgeted through our annual process,” said Todd Kerkering, the city’s emergency manager. “So it opens up the emergency funds that the city has set aside, along with other jurisdictions to help combat the problem or at least the cleanup of as were going through those budget cycles too.”

Red tide is responsible for killing countless sea life and has even affected local business. Governor Rick Scott activated the Florida small business emergency bridge loan program on Monday to alleviate some of that stress.

“So businesses that have been impacted by the red tide they can potentially get loans,” said Kerkering. “Let’s say this was to reach the federal government level of state of emergency. Small business administration might be able to come in and loan these businesses money during this down period of time.”

Red tide has been gradually moving north, but its effects still washing up on Suncoast shores. With the state of emergency in place, Chik just hopes she’ll see a change.

“I just hope they can solve the problem. I know it occurs in nature but you have to wonder if it’s something else too,” she said.