Bernie Sanders heading to Tampa to rally for Gillum

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY – Former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in Tampa on Friday to rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum

Gillum the the current mayor of Tallahassee, announced the rally on Twitter last night.

Sen. Sanders will join Gillum at Armature Works at 11 a.m. for the rally.

Doors open at 10 a.m. The pair will then visit Orlando for a rally at CFE Arena starting at 2 p.m.

Earlier this month, Sen. Sanders endorsed Gillum in Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary.

If you’re interested in attending Friday’s rally, you can RSVP on Gillum’s campaign website.