Sarasota Police Department encourages residents to drop off unused prescription medication at their headquarters

SARASOTA COUNTY – If you’re looking to get rid of unused prescription medication look no further than the Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota Police Department says a drop box is available at their headquarters 365 days of the year for residents to dispose of excess opioids and other medication.

The drop box has easy instructions to follow and pills are to be placed in a plastic baggy and dropped inside.

The prescription drugs are destroyed at an undisclosed location in a safe manner.

Sarasota Police chief Bernadette DiPino says this helps diminish the abuse of opioids.

“That when they drop it off here it’s not exposed to individuals, family members, young people, children, or even criminals who may break into your house looking specifically for these drugs. The less of these opioids that are out in the public the less likely people are going to become addicted to them, overdose on them, and less crime is going to happen in our communities.”

Join us Thursday as we go live from the Sarasota Police Department for ‘Drug Take Back Day, from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.