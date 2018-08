SARASOTA –┬áSarasota High School is going to the next level to get set for the 2018 football season

New Sailor coach Spencer Hodges is all about finding a competitive edge and with the team installing the use of a 360 degree GoPro camera, the squad may be onto something

The Sailors hope the gadget, along with their hard work this offseason, helps them make noise in a loaded district that includes the 2017 playoff teams Venice, Braden River, and Palmetto.