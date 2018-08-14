Restaurateur and philanthropist Steve Seidensticker dies

SARASOTA – A Longtime Sarasota restaurateur and owner of the Tableside Restaurant Group in Sarasota has died.

The Herald-Tribune is reporting Steve Seidensticker passed away Tuesday morning as a result of an cancer diagnosed early this year.

He and his family own the Tableseide Restaurant Group – which includes Libby’s Cafe & Bar, Louies’ Modern and Muse at The Ringling, as well as Oak & Stone in Manatee County.

Two years ago Seidensticker formed Tableseide Cares, a nonprofit philanthropic organization which is currently preparing to open Miss Susie’s Restaurant in Newtown.

The restaurant intended to provide the area with economic development and youth job training opportunities.

Seidensticker was 65 years old.

Go to The Herald-Tribune web site for a look back at Seidensticker’s life.