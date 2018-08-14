Mote Marine Laboratory’s ozone treatment system to remove red tide in canals

BOCA GRANDE – There may be a solution to the Red tide ravaging Suncoast waters for months. Its technology being tested in small bodies of water first….

If you live near a canal affected by red tide, Mote Marine Laboratory scientists are testing an Ozone Treatment System also known as the Ozonator that could take red tide out of the water and bring your coughing to an end.

“The concept can be expanded to larger canal areas this is not something intended to be used out in the middle of the estuary or out in the gulf. This is a local approach,” said Dr. Richard Pierce who is Director of Environmental Health and Ocean Technology.

The Ozonator, designed for areas of limited size and restricted flow, is currently used to remove red tide cells Mote Aquarium and Mote’s animal hospitals.

“We tested it first in an enclosed 25,000 gallon pool before we would take it into the natural environment we had to know exactly what this process did to red tide containing sea water,” said Pierce.

The test involves two ozone systems working together to process 300 gallons of water per minute.

Ozone is 3 oxygen atoms together. It destroys red tide cells, toxins, and re oxygenates the water.

“The Ozone is very reactive and if you get it around an organic anything, a living cell or even a toxin, it will destroy them,” said Pierce.

Mote should know if the ozanoter is successful by the end of the week. If it is, they will allow the open enterprise to take it over.