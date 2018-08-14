Mote Marine Laboratory’s ozone treatment system to remove red tide in canals

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
0

BOCA GRANDE – There may be a solution to the Red tide ravaging Suncoast waters for months. Its technology being tested in small bodies of water first….

If you live near a canal affected by red tide, Mote Marine Laboratory scientists are testing an Ozone Treatment System also known as the Ozonator that could take red tide out of the water and bring your coughing to an end.

“The concept can be expanded to larger canal areas this is not something intended to be used out in the middle of the estuary or out in the gulf. This is a local approach,” said Dr. Richard Pierce who is Director of Environmental Health and Ocean Technology.

The Ozonator, designed for areas of limited size and restricted flow, is currently used to remove red tide cells Mote Aquarium and Mote’s animal hospitals.

“We tested it first in an enclosed 25,000 gallon pool before we would take it into the natural environment we had to know exactly what this process did to red tide containing sea water,” said Pierce.

The test involves two ozone systems working together to process 300 gallons of water per minute.

Ozone is 3 oxygen atoms together. It destroys red tide cells, toxins, and re oxygenates the water.

“The Ozone is very reactive and if you get it around an organic anything, a living cell or even a toxin, it will destroy them,” said Pierce.

Mote should know if the ozanoter is successful by the end of the week. If it is, they will allow the open enterprise to take it over.

Previous articleSarasota Police Department encourages residents to drop off unused prescription medication at their headquarters
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here