Melissa Howard drops out of race amid controversy

MANATEE COUNTY – Embattled Republican state house candidate Melissa Howard announced she is ending her campaign for the district 73 seat in a reversal from her statements made on Monday.

The Herald-Tribune is reporting Howard quit a day after she apologized and admitted to lying about graduating from Miami University of Ohio

She was running against Sarasota attorney Tommy Gregory.

She initially claimed to have a Bachelor’s in Science in Marketing from that university but FLA news and the Herald-Tribune are reporting she never actually graduated.

Howard at first tried to prove she earned the degree by posing with a picture a degree in a frame that later reportedly turned out to be fake.

The school say Howard attend the school in the early 90’s but never received a degree.

And added that the Bachelor of “Science in Marketing” degree does not exist.

The election is august 28.

