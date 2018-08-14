Business forced to relocate from blue-green algae, now closed by red tide

CORTEZ- We know the impact red tide has on fish, and now it’s having a similar impact on local business.

In the fall of 2016, Rochelle Neumann moved her Coastal Paddle boarding business across the state, and opened the store Cortez Surf and Paddle.

“After we closed out business in Stuart due to the toxic blue green algae from Lake Okeechobee Discharges on the East Coast.”

They found a new home, away from toxic algae in Manatee County’s historic fishing village.

“Cortez is a beautiful wonderful place with lots of water to explore,” Neumann said. “And it’s 100 miles away from the Caloosahatchee River and the Lake Okeechobee discharges, so we thought that’s far enough away, but we were wrong.”

2 years later they’re dealing with a new algae, Red Tide.

“The smell is undescribeable,” Neumann said. “It’s so bad that you just can’t breathe.”

And the wild life they specialize in giving tours of keep dying.

“It’s just been heartbreaking,” Neumann said. “To see the dead fish, and hear about the dolphins, and the turtles and the manatees and the whale shark.”

Coastal Paddleboarding, her tour and rental business is shut down till further notice.

“Because if I’m not going to get in the water,” Neumann said. “I’m not going to put my customers in the water, so we shut down.”

Now she’s struggling to pay her bills and can’t make pay-roll.

“I had to let all 4 of my employees go,” Neumann said. “So yeah the impact spreads far and wide.”

Neumann still remembers what she told customers when she moved her business two years ago.

“It’s stupid business to stay somewhere that you know you’re going to get shut down every 2-3 years for six months in the middle of summer,” Neumann said. “Which is our busy season.”

A second move is now under consideration..

“But I don’t want to,” Neumann said. “I like it here, in fact I love it here.”