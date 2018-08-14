Bradenton Christian building a new program

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
15

MANATEE COUNTY – A Construction program is growing at Bradenton Christian School.

Bradenton Christian is the first school in Manatee County to offer an Intro to Construction class and an Electrical 1 class accredited by the National Center for Construction Education.

It’s with the help of Aaron Cobb a 2012  graduate, and his family business, Performance Technical Services Group Inc.

They are working together to prepare students for careers and to help alleviate a shortage of trained workers in the construction industry.

The classes are being offered this school year to  more than 250 high–school–aged students

 

