Bradenton Christian building a new program

MANATEE COUNTY – A Construction program is growing at Bradenton Christian School.

Bradenton Christian is the first school in Manatee County to offer an Intro to Construction class and an Electrical 1 class accredited by the National Center for Construction Education.

It’s with the help of Aaron Cobb a 2012 graduate, and his family business, Performance Technical Services Group Inc.

They are working together to prepare students for careers and to help alleviate a shortage of trained workers in the construction industry.

The classes are being offered this school year to more than 250 high–school–aged students