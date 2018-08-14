Boy, 9, reported missing in Manatee County

MANATEE – A 9-year-old boy has been reported missing in Manatee County, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The report says Jarmarius A. Thomas was last seen by his grandmother Monday morning at his home in the 130 block of 12th Street West. On Monday evening another family member found out that Thomas was not home and became concerned. He did not go to school on Monday.

Detectives believe he may be with his mother, whose identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.