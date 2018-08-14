Apparent murder suicide under investigation

SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an apparent  murder-suicide.

According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office release, deputies went to a home in the 7800 block of Crest Hammock Way at about 5 p.m. Monday for a welfare check.
When they arrived they found two people, Richard F. Laprad, and Sharon A. Laprad, both 67, dead inside the home.

The medical examiner will determine the official causes of death.

Detectives believe it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

