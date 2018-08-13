‘Vampire’ beauty services become more and more popular

Hallie Peilet
SARASOTA – Jeff Goldstein, PA-C, is the clinical spa director of The Laser Lounge Spa of Sarasota, where he says Vampire beauty services are becoming more and more popular.

“..specifically because people like that they’re using their own body for it,” Goldstein said.

For everything from breast lifts to hair restoration, all without going under the knife.

“The concept works by where we draw clients’ blood and we spin it in our PRP centrifuge,” Goldstein said, where your PRP, or protein-rich-plasma, is separated.

“Then we take the PRP and inject it into the face or the breasts,” Goldstein said. “We also do the O-shot and the P-shot for erectile dysfunction and decreased libido in females.”

Goldstein says since the elements are from your own body, there won’t be an allergic reaction.

He says that’s just one of the many benefits of PRP.

“If it’s being used in the face, it’s being used for facial rejuvenation,  enhancing collagen, and also blood flow and tone and texture of the skin,” Goldstein said.

It’s all done in a minimally invasive way.

Goldstein says with the face lift, you can go out to dinner that same night.

“There will be some swelling initially; it lasts for about four hours,” he said. “We also offer the Vampire facial, which is a little more downtime, probably about 48 hours.”

He trained under the Vampire face lift’s  inventor, Dr. Charles Runels, to learn the procedure, which will cost you about $1,500.

The O-shot runs at about $1,200 and the P-shot, $1,800.

Goldstein says it really is worth it.

“It’s relatively affordable for something that’s gonna rejuvenate you from the inside,” Goldstein said.

The Laser Lounge Spa is holding a ‘Vampire’ event soon. For more details, call (941) 203-5111.

Hallie Peilet
Hallie Peilet
Hallie Peilet is an Indiana University graduate with a degree in broadcast journalism, and a minor in music.

