The man behind NASA's Parker Solar Probe

Jennifer Kveglis
BREVARD COUNTY- It was a launch making history, stemming from one physicist’s curiosity in our sun back in the 1950’s.

At the time, No one believed Dr. Eugene Parker. This weekend as he watched his mission take off to the sun, Eugene Parker thought back to a time when his peers thought his theories were “bunk”.

Dr. Parker said, “I laugh about this because I remember how upset people were. They insisted I made a mathematical error and I would reply, ‘Well, here you are. Here’s 5 lines of algebra. You say I made a mistake, show me’.”

Parker pioneered idea of solar wind and theorizing why the sun’s atmosphere is hotter than its surface.

He said, “They had been working on this spacecraft for several years and one day the phone rang…it was a guy that I know, who said, ‘We’re thinking about putting your name on the Solar Probe,’ and did I object? I said ‘No, I feel rather flattered’.”

More than 60 years later, the probe blasted off to orbit the sun 24 times at a distance of 4 million miles.

The mission is working to answer questions that could save our planet from the sun’s magnetic explosion blasts.

Early Sunday morning, the quest began at the Kennedy Space Center. Parker took a front–row seat.

