Suncoast Students First Day of School

Book bags are packed and buses are back on the road. Monday was the first day of school in Manatee and Sarasota County.

Students in both Sarasota and Manatee County said hello to a new school year and a sad goodbye to summer.

“That’s the time I get to work on stuff that I don’t get to the time to do with school,” said third grader Isabella Johnson.

Monday was the start of the 2018-2019 School Year and some kids couldn’t wait to get back into their classrooms on the first day.

“Mostly because we don’t have any homework,” said fourth grader Sawyer Pagel.

Although kids are headed back to their first day, some parents, like Jarod Sutton and Kasey Dick are experiencing firsts as well.

“Actually dropping him off for his first day of school in kindergarten it was rough, it was a big deal,” said Sutton.

Students are looking forward to all of the things the first day brings, like making new friends and learning new things.

Parents, like April Mullins are looking forward to a break themselves.

“Well the mommy free time and just the new experience,” said Mullins.

Law Enforcement was at each of the schools in both counties as part of the School Resource Officer Program. Officers and school staff made the morning drop-off process easy for parents and kids getting back in to the routine.

“They accommodate a lot for the families to make sure it’s easy to get the kids here in an easy process,” said Mullins.

Back to school on the Suncoast was successful with an estimated 50,000 kids in Manatee County Schools in 61 schools, and 43,000 students in 53 Sarasota County schools.Halls were filled with students rushing to their classrooms.

Both parents and kids can agree on one thing though, the students are ready and excited to learn.