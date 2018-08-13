Southeast High School Football Preview

BRADENTON – Booker, Bayshore, Lemon Bay and Southeast. A jam packed 5A District, but first year coach of the Southeast Seminoles, Brett Timmons couldn’t be more confident in his Sophomore quarterback.

“Maleek is a cool calm customer. All we are asking Maleek to do is drive the car, and that’s it. Just allow his play makers to do what they are capable of doing, and just facilitate the ball, and keep the chains moving and keep us from making mistakes.”

There was no hesitation when Maleek was asked what he brings to the table.

“Energy, definitely energy.”

The history runs deep at Southeast, and their football program will have a new look on the sidelines. Brett Timmons is thrilled with the opportunity in front of him as he enters his first season holding the plays-sheet for the Seminoles.

“It’s an honor, it’s a privilege to be standing here wearing the orange and blue… it’s something that I don’t take lightly.”

Winning back to back State titles with Southeast in the 1990’s, Timmons beat out a field of more than 50 applicants for the job, so his jersey number 10 remains cherished.

Introduce linebacker Demetrius Bryant, who now dawns the 1-0 on his back.

“I’m just trying to carry on his legacy with number 10, and build my own also.”

When told what Demetrius had to say, coach Timmons was taken back.

“That’s cool, just to know that it’s been 20 years since I’ve been here and that you still have the effect on someone to make them want to play their best to make you happy. Ultimately, all I wasn’t is for him to have fun, and for him to realize his dreams. So it’s kind of that symbiotic relationship where I am giving myself of him and his giving himself to me so we can all accomplish “we” together.”

With eyes on the 2018 season, Southeast will travel to Ruskin Florida, Saturday August 18th to take on Lennard High School, with Palmetto a home game against Palmetto the following week. With kickoff imminent Demetrius Bryant paints the ideal scenario for the Fall.

“Hopefully we come out with a ring District Champion something like that. Put our legacy on the board back there.”