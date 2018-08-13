Political Corner: Controversy in State House District 73 Race

SARASOTA – In this edition of Political Corner, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner and Herald-Tribune Zac Anderson discuss a growing controversy in the Republican primary State House District 73 race.

Businesswoman Melissa Howard is coming under scrutiny for a college degree she initially claimed she earned at Miami of Ohio. Anderson says evidence from the school shows she did not graduate.

Howard and Sarasota veteran and attorney Tommy Gregory are running for the seat being left vacated by Joe Gruters, who is seeking a state senate seat.

The Herald-Tribune reported Monday that Howard admitted to lying about the degree but plans to stay in the race. The primary election is Aug. 28.

This local political story has been the subject of coverage statewide and is now attracting national attention.