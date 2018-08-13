North Port man blames Florida Medicaid for lack of medical attention

Jessika Ward
NORTH PORT – “My fear is my brother is not going to make it because he’s not getting the treatment he should get after what the doctors put into getting him well,” said Deborah Ghoranski.

Deborah Ghoranski is disabled and she takes care of her mom who is in a wheel chair.

Now, another concern has been added to her plate of worries.

Her brother, John Balfes, who has a long list of health conditions in and out of Bayfront hospital for 3 months.

He was first admitted into the hospital after his lung failed, being put on life support.

Ghoranski says he was sent home without aftercare or rehabilitation.

“I asked them plead with them can we find him a rehab after being coming off life support. He lost all of his muscle tone and he’s incapable of walking. He couldn’t even stand for 46 seconds,” said Ghroanski.

He thinks his Florida Medicaid option, which he says differs from South Carolina Medicaid, failed him.

“When I came from South Carolina. I came here and I threw my hands in the air. I said take me off these South Carolina programs and give me what the state of Florida has to offer,” said Balfes.

“Why it’s different in other states is beyond me. Why can’t it be the same country wide,” said Balfes.

“I just feel like there was some kind of avoidance because certain things weren’t happening for him. In reality they told me he was an undesirable to go to rehab,” said Ghoranski.

Medicaid, a healthcare provided to families and people with low-income, has 69 million enrollees, people who may be undesirable.

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show doctors care for patients with Medicare or private insurance more so than those who have Medicaid.

“We aren’t destitute, but by no means are we well off either,” said Balfes.

Balfes says in order for his insurance to cover him, he has to meet certain goals. Like having 1400.00 worth of prescriptions in order for his insurance to pay for it.

Jessika Ward
