Infrastructure updates improve school security

SARASOTA- Parents dropping their kids off for their first day of school got a chance to see some of the new security features Sarasota County Schools installed over the summer vacation.

Students at Gulf Gate Elementary were escorted to class by some new faces this year, and Sarasota County Schools Police Chief Paul Grohowski was excited to finally get to see the kids.

“It’s a lot of fun, this is what we do best,” Chief Grohowski said. “It’s a meet and greet and making people feel warm and comfortable, and getting back to class, let them think about sitting learning, and enjoying the new environment.”

The new Police Officers aren’t the only thing that’s changed over summer break.

“We put in security fencing that goes around the perimeter of our campus,” Principal Magac said. “And basically it keeps our kids safe because they are inside whereas other people or visitors are outside of the gates.”

Gulf Gate Elementary is also installing buzz-in single point of entry, and adding bulletproof glass to the main lobby.

The school also has new dismissal protocols, with every family getting a car pass and walk-up pass to pick up their child.

“So when someone is here to pick up that student,” Magac said. “They have that card with that child’s barcode, we scan it, it automatically goes in to all of the classrooms, so when a teacher sees there is someone there to pick up that child and they send them out one at a time.”

There are also new camera systems and background checks for visitors. Chief Grohowski says all the improvements work together to keep kids safe.

“It’s the infrastructure improvements,” Chief Grohowski said. “It’s the cameras, it’s the security measures, and it’s also working with our mental health professionals to identify kids in crisis, and kids that have needs, and through those relationships is where we are going to figure those things out.”

And parents were glad to see the new security measures already in place for the first day of school.

“Which is wonderful, and we’re new to Sarasota this year too which just makes everything a lot better,” Johnson said. “Especially with everything that’s happened in the past.”