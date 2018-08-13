Early voting ballots to come soon for the primary election

SARASOTA COUNTY -With the primary election in just two weeks away early voting will begin soon.

Sarasota County supervisor of elections Ron Turner says early voting ballots will be made available August 18.

Early voting will take place at five locations including the North Port, Venice and Sarasota election offices.

The certificate on the envelope for vote by mail ballot needs to be signed.

They must be turned in by Election Day either by mail or drop-off at the supervisor of elections by 7 P.M.

Voting equipment are undergoing tests this week before they go to any polling location.

Turner says there is ample opportunity for a vote by mail ballot.

“Just remind voters about early voting there’s still time to request a vote by mail ballot. You can request that to be mailed to you through the Wednesday before the election.”

Turner says early voting begins August 18 and ends August 25 from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. each day. The other locations will be Westfield Sarasota Square Mall and North Sarasota Library.