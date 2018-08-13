Buchanan visits Mote Marine Lab to discuss red tide research

Red Tide continues to plague the Suncoast, and US Representative Vern Buchanan

was in town today meeting with Mote Marine Lab Scientists to learn more about what is being done to mitigate the effects.

Buchanan sponsored legislation earlier this year that will dedicate $8 million dollars to projects combating Red Tide, and Representative Buchanan says more funding is crucial to figuring out the problem affecting animals, health, and tourism.”

“We need more scientists, we need more answers,” Buchanan Said. “There is still a lot of questions, I mean it’s hard to fix a problem if you don’t know what the problem is. I know we’ve heard for many years about Red Tide being a natural occurrence, and I’m sure that’s the case hundreds of years, and the two aren’t connected many people think, but I think there are things that are aggravating, and we’ve got to get serious about it.”

According to Representative Buchanan, Sarasota County has removed over 100 tons of dead fish from county beaches. Yesterday morning, Mote Marine Lab recovered two more deceased Bottlenose Dolphins in Sarasota County bringing the total to 11.