‘Wayfinding’ kiosks come to downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA – Imagine a city map with current events, services and even news.

Finding your way downtown can become a lot easier with new interactive kiosks.

‘Wayfinding’ Kiosks are their name; a demo built in part by SmartLink and sponsored by The City of Sarasota.

“If there’s a resident that lives here and they’re looking for places to shop, things to do, places to go eat, we want to have hyper local content on here, to where they don’t have to go on their phones and search for ten different websites,” said VP of Client Relations SmartLink, Steven McFarland.

Steven McFarland, Vice President of Client Relations at SmartLink says its like placing the city mayor on the streets

“If somebody came here and they wanted to shop, they could click here, they’ll see a couple of different things they can do, say I wanted to look for apparel, it would pop up with the locations, and now I can search and find out where I want to go,” said McFarland.

And the community is raving.

“It’s a great idea, I mean I would definitely use it! This is a very tourist predominate area and I think its, it would be very helpful,” said resident Vanda Azevedo.

“Probably get a lot of use. Definitely, it’s better to have more signage than too little signage,” said the Noon family.

“It would help people that have just moved here from other states! I’ve lived here 40 years and I’m still discovering new places to eat, so I would use it,” said resident Deborah Lerman.

With enough positive feedback, these trial kiosks could become permanent all over Sarasota’s downtown.