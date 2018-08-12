Two arrested for attempted murder and kidnapping

BRADENTON – A man and woman face attempted murder and kidnapping charges in the shooting of another woman in Manatee County on August 9th.

Andre Romilus and Lakesha Rapolla were arrested, after SWAT officers and detectives served a search warrant Saturday evening at a residence in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue East.

They each face charges of attempted second–degree murder and armed kidnapping.

Two–and–a–half days earlier, at about 5:50 A.M. Thursday, police had responded to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of 11th Avenue East. There, they found Shakeera Brody with gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Brody has undergone several surgeries and remains hospitalized.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call 941–932–9329 or call crimestoppers at 1–866–634–TIPS