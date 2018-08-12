SNN visits Cape Canaveral for Parker Solar Probe launch

BREVARD COUNTY- This weekend, NASA’s Launch Services Program dared to go where no space craft has gone before.

Jennifer Kveglis visited the Kennedy Space Center, where the Parker Solar Probe took to the skies after 60 years in the making.

It’s a 7-year mission, getting closer to the sun than ever before in order to learn more about the star. Experts say the mission will raise more questions than provide answers.

After a 24-hour delay due to technical difficulties, the launch time was rescheduled to 3:31 a.m.

But the delay did not stop John Woodring and his wife from witnessing their first launch.

He said, “I can’t imagine it going to the corona and not being burnt up. It’s just fascinating. The technology we have won’t allow it to burn up.”

The couple secured a spot 9 hours before the launch, Saturday and Sunday morning.

“We thought, (since) there was a mass of people here yesterday that there would be mass of people here again and there isn’t. But it’s their loss,” Woodring said.

It was lot of down–time to make connections with visitors from across Atlantic. Like Alan Fowler Wright and his son Tobey, visiting from England.

“It’s going to be an amazing thing and hopefully it will provide a lot of information for science over the next few years so it’s something we can keep an eye on it as it develops in the news over the findings come out,” Alan said.

Sunday morning, it the Solar Probe took to the skies with a flawless launch.