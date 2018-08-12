Now Hiring Nadine- Solid Waste Collector

SARASOTA – In the premiere episode of ‘Now Hiring Nadine’; collecting trash in the City of Sarasota is this week’s job.

Working for the city of Sarasota, Richard Cline starts his mornings behind the wheel of a garbage truck.

“I like being out and doing routes, delivery picking up whatever it is,” said Cline.

Clocking in at 6:20 am, each shift begins with an extensive safety meeting.

“How we can be better on our job and about 6:40, 6:45 we actually head out of the yard to start our day, to start our route,”he explained.

Depending on the route it can take six to seven hours to complete.

But what used to be a two man operation with one person driving and the other riding on the back and hoping off. Now there’s a new method and South waste Division Supervisor Jonathan Williamson says is safer.

“A single man operation where we can utilize the automated equipment in the back provides excellent safety, customer service efficient operations and really allows the driver to be out of the weather conditions,” said Williamson.

Using the arm, Cline says it took a few months to get comfortable operating the truck.

“It wasn’t always easy. It was nerve wracking at first. you can take out a car, you can scratch a car up and if you don’t put your arm all the way back in you can take out a mailbox. You can do a lot of damage,” said Cline.

Cline says he doesn’t even notice the smell anymore.

“At first it was nauseating. But now you get so used to it,” said Cline.

Cline says his priority is the people and he loves his job.

“I love being out and interacting with the customers also, it’s not every customers comes out but when you do, you have an opportunity to relate to them and say hey we are trying to take care of you and do a great job for you.

The city picks up 53,000 tons of trash each year.