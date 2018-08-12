Hands Along the Water brings unity and red tide awareness to Florida

SARASOTA – Hundreds of people gather at Siesta Key Beach to hold hands…

Why? They want to bring awareness to red tide they’re saying is from big sugar runoffs in Lake Okeechobee.

“It’s a big concern with what’s going on over at Okeechobee and it’s only going to get worse,” said Janet Jones.

“It actually looks like the canals around the sugar cane fields and I can’t believe it. All the fish has been cleaned up, but something has got to happen. This has to stop,” said Cindy Ray who participated in today’s demonstration.

Cindy Ray wants elected officials to take a stand by dealing with these environmental issues.

“My spirit has been shattered and until people who make the laws in the state of florida decide to make the right laws then it’s going to stay that way. We aren’t going to stop. We’re going to keep doing this until the laws are on the environment side period,” said Ray.

Jim Trask, the husband of Adrienne Miceli Trask, the Organizer of Hands Along the Water on Siesta Key beach.

He says this issue is personal to him and his wife.

“My wife and I were engaged on this beach. We actually were married on this beach just behind me. So this is a gorgeous place. We love the gulf. We’re raising our family here, we have a business here. So we’re very concerned about this problem,” said Trask.

30 Hands Along the Water demonstrations happened in the state.