Gubernatorial Candidate Phillip Levine speaks in Sarasota

SARASOTA – “I know that if I’m honored to be the democrats nominee, I will beat Donald Trump’s mini me Ron DeSantis,” said Mayor Phillip Levine.

Miami’s former Mayor Phillip Levine in Sarasota speaking to the Democratic Club of Sarasota at the Selby Library and to see firsthand the effects of red tide on Lido Beach.

“Saw all the dead fish and the sea life on the sand and I’m telling you, I’m still coughing from all the fumes from the ocean,”

If effected, Levine wants to do something about it.

“Climate change and the warming of the planet is upon us and we cannot be afraid to say the words climate change because whether its red tide or whether its Zika we must have plans to deal with these environmental issues,” said Mayor Levine.

Expressing his concerns with the wages of teachers, Mayor Levine says he wants to add $10,000 to their salary.

“Because we cannot create a 21st century economy when you have teachers who have to work 2nd and 3rd jobs that are literally using their own pocket money to pay for school supplies. That’s not how you create the economy that you want,” said Mayor Levine.

Levine is vying to be the democratic nominee up against Gwen Graham, Jeff Greene, Chris King, and Andrew Gillum.