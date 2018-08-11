Crash shuts down part of I-75 in Venice

Update: FHP has opened all lanes northbound on I75 at Jacaranda(Exit193) please drive safely.

VENICE – A crash involving several cars has shut down part of I-75 in Sarasota County.

Sarasota Sheriff’s deputies say the crash happened just after 9:30 A.M. Saturday in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice.

The sheriff’s office says it’s currently assisting FHP with traffic control due to a “complete road closure” involving 2 vehicles and a semi-truck on I-75.

All 3 lanes are blocked for a fuel leak from the tractor which is being contained at this time traffic is being detoured via exit and entrance ramps.

There no life threatening injuries at this time and the crash remains under investigation