ColtonStrong first ever fundraiser comes to Evie’s on Bee Ridge

SARASOTA – 2-year-old Colton Lawson made his first public appearance since becoming a double amputee below the knees, A big step for his family.

Colton is now walking after gaining some prosthetic legs.

“We have to encourage him to get on them, although last night when we got home, within twenty minutes, he wanted them on and he did about two minutes of walking around and then he was a bit tired after that so we’re getting him into physical therapy and getting his strength back up and then he’ll be running around like crazy in no time,” said April Costello, Colton’s mother.

Celebrating with fun and games, the community showed their support in the hundreds.

Funds were also raised through auctions and raffles for Colton’s medical expenses.

“It’s so overwhelming to feel the community positivity and the love that’s generated here today, as well as the financial resources that people are able to give, without any expectations in return, it’s just a wonderful thing to be part of the community today,” said Scott Thebert, family friend.

“He’s just an amazing little boy, and he has been since the day he came put. We could tell he had an amazing personality, he’s going to breeze right through this. He’s everybody’s hero and I don’t think he knows that yet, but I’m keeping a good memory box so he can see it and understand it down the road,” said Costello.

Colton’s family plans on starting an annual non-profit fundraiser in his name to help give back to other children and families in need.