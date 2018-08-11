Chicago Bulls’ basketball star hosts youth basketball camp in Sarasota

SARASOTA – Antonio Blakeney, a basketball star playing with the Chicago Bulls, returns home to Sarasota to host a youth basketball camp at Robert L. Taylor community complex.

Blakeney played at cardinal mooney before attending high school in orlando.

Kids at today’s camp learn drills and skills. They were also given backpacks and signed autographs from Blakeney…

Blakeney was on Louisiana State University’s (LSU) roster for two years before his current career with the Chicago Bulls…

Blakeney’s current teammate, Bobby Portis, and coach, Shawn Respert, also in attendance.

The message of the day, work hard.