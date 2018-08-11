Bradenton City Councilman asks criminals to stop vandalizing historic cemetery

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
10

A fence built to beautify Major Adams Cemetery, a Bradenton city owned historic cemetery, destroyed by robbers who are cutting parts of the fence and selling it as scrap steel.

“Theives were over here stealing scrap metal,” said Patrick Roff

Patrick Roff, a Bradenton City Councilman over Ward 3, tells SNN the land is sacred.

The land was donated by Major Alden Adams, an early founder of Bradenton, more than a century ago and only someone whose family is buried there or owns a lot can be buried in this cemetery.

Roff is disgusted by the vandalism.

“We invested into a very decorative ornate fence that this historic cemetery deserves,” said Roff.

The damage was brought to Roff’s attention several weeks ago. Roff wants it to stop.

“There’s so many charges that can be brought against them destruction of governmental property. This is hallow ground this could become a hate crime. People could go to prison for a long period of time over a few bucks,” said Roff. “I’m sure when they went to scrap yard. They were probably disappointed at the small amount of money that was given to them,” said Roff.

Roff says the fence will be repaired.

Previous articleCrash shuts down part of I-75 in Venice
Next articleGubernatorial Candidate Phillip Levine speaks in Sarasota
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here