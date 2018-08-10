Tidally United archaeological summit comes to Sarasota

Tidally United a three day archaeological summit centered around raising awareness for rising waters.

For the third year, New College and Florida Public Archaeology Network joined together to bring organizations with similar coastal heritage concerns to the community.

“What we did was bring the experts to talk about issues of planning and decision making, and a future orientation of where we want to take things. Everything from Mote Marine, with Sustainable fisheries, to the Arts and cultural alliance of Sarasota county to talk about representations,” said Uzi Baram, New College archaeology lab director.

Now with rising waters, Suncoast residents can expect to see a variety, from every day to long-term impacts.”

“Well we do see an increased flooding, last year that concern with the hurricane coming and what might happen. But we also have to think about, our I think we have to think about, my children’s lives in Sarasota, if I have grandchildren, what that future might be. Florida will look different 100 years from now, 200 years from now. The physicality will be different because of the changing weather patterns,” said Baram.

Today at Payne Park Auditorium featured a forum for local office candidates to speak to residents.

“Being a coastal county, we are going to be at the forefront for a lot of these conversations. And the work we put into solving these problems now, is really going to go a long way in t he future,” said Wesley Beggs, Sarasota County Commission district four candidate.

“When you realize that we are facing sea level rise that’s going to be decimating to our communities, and that were going to have so many resources poured into just addressing excessive flooding and housing and infrastructure problems. And now we are also thinking about our very precious archaeological sites which is Florida history and crucial to our culture,” said Tracy Pratt, state representative of house district 71.

”We started a process that we can’t reverse uhm and now we’re at a point where we just have to mitigate the damage. And we don’t want to lose some of these sights, we don’t want to lose information for future generations,” said Olivia Babis, state senate district 23 candidate

“Historical sites, archaeological sites those are really the places that are unique about our community, uh the unique heritage and history that we have, so the more that we lose those places the more that we’re losing an asset to our community,” said Rebecca O’Sullivan, Suncoast resident.

Tidally United plans to continue their annual summit across the state at different heritage sites in need of preservation.