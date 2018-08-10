State Representative candidate’s company being sued for malpractice

VENICE – A company owned by Venice state Representative candidate Julio Gonzalez is being sued for malpractice in the death of a 75–year–old patient.

The legal filing accuses Gonzalez of negligence that contributed to the death.

According to the Herald Tribune, the wife of the deceased man, John Green, is suing Orthopaedic Center of Venice and Dr. Tracy Ng, who works for the company. Gonzalez is an orthopedic surgeon, and the sole owner of Orthopaedic Center of Venice.

The lawsuit accuses Ng and her employer of poor medical care that contributed to Green’s death in 2015.

Gonzalez — who is running for Congress in Florida’s District 17 — is not personally named in the lawsuit.